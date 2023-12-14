Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on O-I Glass (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 2,354 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,039% compared to the average daily volume of 75 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the fourth quarter worth $26,558,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,291,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,866 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 3,268.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,108,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,685 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 145.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,763,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 69.4% in the third quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 2,140,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,814,000 after acquiring an additional 877,172 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass Trading Up 2.7 %

OI traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.36. 451,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,799. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. O-I Glass has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $23.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. O-I Glass’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OI. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of O-I Glass from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.90.

View Our Latest Stock Report on O-I Glass

About O-I Glass

(Get Free Report)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.