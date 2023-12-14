Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 212,804 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 176% compared to the typical volume of 77,181 call options.

Upstart Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of Upstart stock traded up $2.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.81. 22,932,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,118,377. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.00. Upstart has a 1-year low of $11.93 and a 1-year high of $72.58.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.04). Upstart had a negative return on equity of 36.84% and a negative net margin of 48.64%. The firm had revenue of $134.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.69 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Upstart will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Upstart

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 4,265 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $102,402.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,028 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,729,392.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Paul Gu sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $1,087,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 848,063 shares in the company, valued at $23,058,832.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 114,065 shares of company stock valued at $3,171,416 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.45% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Upstart by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Upstart by 4,153.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Upstart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Upstart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Upstart from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Upstart from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Upstart from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Upstart from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.09.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

