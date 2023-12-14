Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 212,804 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 176% compared to the typical volume of 77,181 call options.
Shares of Upstart stock traded up $2.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.81. 22,932,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,118,377. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.00. Upstart has a 1-year low of $11.93 and a 1-year high of $72.58.
Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.04). Upstart had a negative return on equity of 36.84% and a negative net margin of 48.64%. The firm had revenue of $134.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.69 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Upstart will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Upstart by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Upstart by 4,153.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Upstart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Upstart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.50% of the company’s stock.
UPST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Upstart from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Upstart from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Upstart from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Upstart from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.09.
Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.
