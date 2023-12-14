Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Forte Biosciences Call Options (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRXGet Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 30,205 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,663% compared to the average daily volume of 1,713 call options.

Forte Biosciences Stock Performance

Forte Biosciences stock remained flat at $0.70 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,940. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.62. Forte Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1.29.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRXGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Forte Biosciences will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forte Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Forte Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forte Biosciences by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 647,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 186,159 shares during the period. BML Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Forte Biosciences by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 1,761,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 26,627 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

