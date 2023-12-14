Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Forte Biosciences Call Options (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 30,205 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,663% compared to the average daily volume of 1,713 call options.

Forte Biosciences Stock Performance

Forte Biosciences stock remained flat at $0.70 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,940. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.62. Forte Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1.29.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Forte Biosciences will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Forte Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forte Biosciences by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 647,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 186,159 shares during the period. BML Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Forte Biosciences by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 1,761,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 26,627 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

