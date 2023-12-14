Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Forte Biosciences Call Options (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 30,205 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,663% compared to the average daily volume of 1,713 call options.
Forte Biosciences Stock Performance
Forte Biosciences stock remained flat at $0.70 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,940. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.62. Forte Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1.29.
Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Forte Biosciences will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.
Forte Biosciences Company Profile
Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.
