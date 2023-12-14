Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of JOANN Call Options (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 8,243 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,658% compared to the typical volume of 469 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JOAN. UBS Group AG raised its stake in JOANN by 141.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in JOANN by 86.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in JOANN during the third quarter valued at $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in JOANN by 153.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 9,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in JOANN during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000.

A number of research firms have commented on JOAN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on JOANN from $1.50 to $0.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on JOANN from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on JOANN from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

Shares of JOAN traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.57. The stock had a trading volume of 88,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,012. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.90. JOANN has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $4.84.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $539.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.05 million. On average, analysts expect that JOANN will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. The company products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; pillow forms; stuffing, batting, and foams; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

