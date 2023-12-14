Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Stock Price Up 15% on Insider Buying Activity

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 15% during trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $2.72 and last traded at $2.69. Approximately 1,175,645 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,794,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.

Specifically, CFO Ankur Dhingra acquired 20,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $44,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 254,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,258.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Ankur Dhingra acquired 20,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $44,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 254,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,258.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Manmeet Singh Soni acquired 2,976,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,976,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,999,999.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 3,001,590 shares of company stock valued at $5,054,617 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Summit Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of -0.97.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMMT. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 6,061 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 431.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 7,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 7,373 shares in the last quarter. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, research and develops primarily oncology therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for treatment which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

