Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decline of 85.6% from the November 15th total of 61,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 326,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SUHJY traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.41. 179,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,169. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day moving average is $11.28. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $14.63.

Get Sun Hung Kai Properties alerts:

Sun Hung Kai Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.452 per share. This is an increase from Sun Hung Kai Properties’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sun Hung Kai Properties

About Sun Hung Kai Properties

(Get Free Report)

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial offices, and hotels and serviced suites. The company's land bank comprises 67.5 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Hung Kai Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Hung Kai Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.