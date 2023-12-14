Suncor Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 28,315 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,998% compared to the typical volume of 914 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 260.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE SU traded up $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $31.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,138,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,752,497. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.81 and its 200 day moving average is $31.87. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of $27.59 and a 52-week high of $35.51.

Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 16.27%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.393 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities cut Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Desjardins cut Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

View Our Latest Report on Suncor Energy

About Suncor Energy

(Get Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.