Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 13.330-13.410 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 12.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.6 billion-$6.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.6 billion. Synopsys also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 3.400-3.450 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNPS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Synopsys from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $576.60.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Synopsys

Synopsys Price Performance

Synopsys stock traded down $16.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $551.45. 1,706,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,876. Synopsys has a 12-month low of $312.25 and a 12-month high of $573.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $508.93 and its 200-day moving average is $467.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.88 billion, a PE ratio of 71.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 21.05%. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total transaction of $3,615,203.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,264.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synopsys

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Synopsys by 23.1% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.