Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.400-3.450 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion. Synopsys also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 13.330-13.410 EPS.

SNPS stock traded down $16.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $551.45. 1,706,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,876. Synopsys has a 1-year low of $312.25 and a 1-year high of $573.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $508.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $467.81. The firm has a market cap of $83.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.55, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Synopsys will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNPS. HSBC initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $551.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $576.60.

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total transaction of $3,615,203.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Synopsys by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,498,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,510,213,000 after buying an additional 166,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,245,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,250,869,000 after purchasing an additional 52,624 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $891,507,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,150,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $686,556,000 after buying an additional 133,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 351.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,773,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $566,170,000 after buying an additional 1,380,699 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

