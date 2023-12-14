Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC Sells 368 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,725,157,000 after buying an additional 394,480,089 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,071,831,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at about $128,190,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,927,000 after buying an additional 884,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at about $71,423,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $111.88. 455,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,500,497. The stock has a market cap of $51.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.54. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $112.04.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

