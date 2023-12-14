Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Sold by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,180,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 135,840 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.23% of Teck Resources worth $50,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 60.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Stock Performance

TECK stock traded up $2.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.18. 3,647,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,049,407. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Teck Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $32.48 and a 52 week high of $49.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.05.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.20). Teck Resources had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TECK. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Teck Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Teck Resources

About Teck Resources

(Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.