Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) Declares Annual Dividend of $0.73

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, December 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.727 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Get Templeton Emerging Markets Fund alerts:

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Price Performance

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund stock opened at $11.80 on Thursday. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $13.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Templeton Emerging Markets Fund

About Templeton Emerging Markets Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 16,850 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $585,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 19,615 shares during the last quarter. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.