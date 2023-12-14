Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) Declares Annual Dividend of $0.73

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, December 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.727 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th.
Templeton Emerging Markets Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.
Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Price Performance
Templeton Emerging Markets Fund stock opened at $11.80 on Thursday. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $13.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.69.
About Templeton Emerging Markets Fund
Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
