Terra Classic (LUNC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $1.04 Billion

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. During the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. Terra Classic has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and approximately $141.24 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra Classic coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002328 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001922 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000950 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Terra Classic Profile

Terra Classic uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,821,955,011,004 coins and its circulating supply is 5,831,234,506,489 coins. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LUNC, previously Luna, is the original token of the Terra blockchain, renamed Terra Classic after governance proposal 1623 by the Terra community, following the UST depegging event. This original chain, with disabled market swaps (mint/burn function), is represented by LUNC. It serves as the native staking asset in the Terra Classic network, securing its Proof of Stake (PoS) system and facilitating governance participation. Despite the creation of a new Terra chain, LUNC remains functional within the Terra Classic ecosystem, acting as collateral for its stablecoins and earning transaction fee rewards. The development of LUNC, as part of the broader Terra blockchain ecosystem, was heavily influenced by the Terra community, especially post-UST depegging, through key governance decisions and rebranding initiatives. Terra, the ecosystem’s founding platform, was co-created by Do Kwon and Daniel Shin, marking a significant collaboration in the cryptocurrency world.”

