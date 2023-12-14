The Gym Group (OTCMKTS:GYYMF) Trading Up 7.5%

The Gym Group plc (OTCMKTS:GYYMF – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.29 and last traded at $1.29. Approximately 2,503 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 2,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

The Gym Group Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average of $1.24.

The Gym Group Company Profile

The Gym Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in operation of a chain of gym facilities under the Gym Group brand name in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

