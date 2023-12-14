The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd reduced its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,359,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,942 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Kroger were worth $60,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC began coverage on Kroger in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stephens lowered their target price on Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $218,404.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,156 shares in the company, valued at $189,181.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,185. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $218,404.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,156 shares in the company, valued at $189,181.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Performance

KR traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.14. 1,644,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,001,546. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.47. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $50.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

