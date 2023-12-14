The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Purchased by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 929 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 569.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,579,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,923 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,875,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 215.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 917,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $159,378,000 after acquiring an additional 626,837 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,847,000 after acquiring an additional 539,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,226,000. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

NYSE:TRV traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $182.56. 561,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,337,006. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.05 and its 200-day moving average is $169.53. The stock has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.98). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $45,421,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on TRV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.17.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

