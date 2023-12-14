Theta Fuel Hits Market Cap of $299.68 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0470 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $299.68 million and $6.21 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.51 or 0.00091890 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00026948 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00014839 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000239 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005371 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005548 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,380,828,044 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

