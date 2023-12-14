THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Sets New 52-Week High at $116.88

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $116.88 and last traded at $116.67, with a volume of 300965 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.12.

THO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.83.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.84.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.49%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of THOR Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $626,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 290.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 889.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 127.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

