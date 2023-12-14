Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) Short Interest Update

Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Thule Group AB (publ) Stock Performance

THUPY stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.48. The stock had a trading volume of 485 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,426. Thule Group AB has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $16.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.24 and a 200 day moving average of $13.40.

Get Thule Group AB (publ) alerts:

Thule Group AB (publ) Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2061 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 4th.

About Thule Group AB (publ)

Thule Group AB (publ) operates as a sports and outdoor company in Sweden and internationally. The company offers roof racks, roof boxes, and carriers for transporting cycling, water, and winter sports equipment; rooftop tents mounted on a car; awnings, bike carriers, and tents for RVs and caravans; bike trailers, child bike seats, and strollers; luggage, backpacks, and laptop and sport bags; and hiking backpacks, camera bags, and cases for consumer electronics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thule Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thule Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.