Thunder Brawl (THB) Price Tops $0.0279 on Top Exchanges

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. During the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. One Thunder Brawl token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0279 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges. Thunder Brawl has a market cap of $5.06 million and approximately $553,864.33 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Thunder Brawl Profile

Thunder Brawl’s genesis date was January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game.

Thunder Brawl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.02768747 USD and is up 1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $854,826.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Brawl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thunder Brawl using one of the exchanges listed above.

