TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Short Interest Down 35.5% in November

TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,213,700 shares, a decrease of 35.5% from the November 15th total of 1,882,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 178.5 days.

TMXXF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

OTCMKTS:TMXXF traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.51. The stock had a trading volume of 33,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,974. TMX Group has a one year low of $19.31 and a one year high of $23.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.54 and its 200-day moving average is $21.80.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

