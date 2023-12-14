TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Short Interest Down 35.5% in November

TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,213,700 shares, a decrease of 35.5% from the November 15th total of 1,882,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 178.5 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TMXXF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.
View Our Latest Analysis on TMX Group
TMX Group Stock Up 0.8 %
About TMX Group
TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TMX Group
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- 3 home improvement stocks to renovate your portfolio
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- What is consumer discretionary?
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- Jabil, Inc. manufactures value for shareholders
Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.