Toro Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TTC)

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 1,176 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,709% compared to the average daily volume of 65 put options.

Toro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TTC traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.00. The stock had a trading volume of 535,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,462. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.75. Toro has a fifty-two week low of $78.35 and a fifty-two week high of $117.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Get Toro alerts:

Toro Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on TTC. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Toro from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toro in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Toro from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. DA Davidson cut shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Toro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TTC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toro

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Toro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,798,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Toro by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,067,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,233 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Toro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,097,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Toro by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,234,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,702,000 after acquiring an additional 903,088 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Toro by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,180,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,378,000 after acquiring an additional 835,637 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.