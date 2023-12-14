Traders Buy Large Volume of NOV Put Options (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,616 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,353% compared to the average daily volume of 180 put options.

NOV Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOV traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,213,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,066,266. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.79. NOV has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $24.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.94.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. NOV had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 9.28%. NOV’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NOV will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

NOV Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is 15.87%.

NOV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NOV from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NOV from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on NOV from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOV

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NOV

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in NOV by 85.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,259 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in NOV by 94.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NOV during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NOV by 66.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in NOV during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

NOV Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.