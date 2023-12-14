Traders Purchase High Volume of Hasbro Put Options (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 16,301 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 346% compared to the average daily volume of 3,659 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hasbro

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ HAS traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.11. 684,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,829,216. Hasbro has a 52-week low of $42.66 and a 52-week high of $73.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 18.55% and a negative net margin of 10.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

HAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Hasbro in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Hasbro from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.69.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

