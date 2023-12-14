Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 1,297 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,563% compared to the typical daily volume of 78 call options.

Guidewire Software Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Guidewire Software stock traded down $1.93 on Thursday, reaching $96.86. 172,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,563. Guidewire Software has a 1-year low of $59.28 and a 1-year high of $102.41. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.40.

Insider Activity at Guidewire Software

In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 11,540 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total value of $1,059,025.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,278,243.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 11,540 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total value of $1,059,025.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,278,243.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 5,740 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total transaction of $526,759.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,471,394.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,622 shares of company stock valued at $5,339,902. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guidewire Software

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the third quarter worth about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 490.9% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 38.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GWRE shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. TheStreet upgraded Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.20.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

