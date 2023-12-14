Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Short Interest Down 64.4% in November

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a drop of 64.4% from the November 15th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Shares of Trend Micro stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.04. 13,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,013. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.74, a P/E/G ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.91. Trend Micro has a 52-week low of $36.63 and a 52-week high of $57.69.
Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $444.25 million for the quarter. Trend Micro had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 6.38%. On average, research analysts predict that Trend Micro will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such conformity, workload, container, file storage, application, network, and open-source security products. It also provides intrusion prevention, threat protection, industrial and mobile network security products, as well as offers email, mobile, web, and industrial endpoint security products.
