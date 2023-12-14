Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Sets New 1-Year High at $34.24

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.24 and last traded at $34.21, with a volume of 270941 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.92.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.84.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.22. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $825.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the second quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 168.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

