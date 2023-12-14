Trident Acquisitions (OTCMKTS:TDACU) Trading Down 2.5%

Trident Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:TDACU – Get Free Report) was down 2.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.44 and last traded at $18.44. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 1,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.91.
Trident Acquisitions Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.44.
About Trident Acquisitions
Trident Acquisitions Corp. is a blank check company, which engages in the provision of investment services. It involves in entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, and other similar business combination. The company was founded on March 17, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Trident Acquisitions
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- 3 home improvement stocks to renovate your portfolio
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- What is consumer discretionary?
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Jabil, Inc. manufactures value for shareholders
Receive News & Ratings for Trident Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trident Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.