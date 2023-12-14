Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Stock Performance
Shares of TKGBY stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $1.97. The company had a trading volume of 20,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,707. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.66. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $2.20.
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Company Profile
