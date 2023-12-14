Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Stock Performance

Shares of TKGBY stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $1.97. The company had a trading volume of 20,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,707. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.66. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $2.20.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Company Profile

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. provides various banking products and services. It offers current, savings, time and term deposit, ELMA, structured deposit, and gold accounts; and general purpose, auto, revolving, house, discount, SME project, installment, working capital, foreign currency, mortgage, and other loans, as well as spot TL and foreign currency, letters of guarantee and reference, and overdraft accounts.

