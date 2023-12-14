Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV) Short Interest Update

Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 68.3% from the November 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twelve Seas Investment Company II

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tuttle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 116,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 257,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 40,824 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 71,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 23,878 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $855,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $427,000. 22.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II Price Performance

TWLV remained flat at $10.55 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,692. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.43. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $11.16.

About Twelve Seas Investment Company II

Twelve Seas Investment Company II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Twelve Seas Investment Company II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

