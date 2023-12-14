U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 54.3% from the November 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

U.S. Gold Stock Performance

USAU stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.68. 38,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,885. U.S. Gold has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $7.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day moving average of $3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.22.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Gold will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Gold

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Gold by 11.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 6,336 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of U.S. Gold by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 7,415 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of U.S. Gold by 72.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Gold by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares during the period. 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on U.S. Gold from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st.

U.S. Gold Company Profile

U.S. Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the CK Gold project, which consists of various mining leases and other mineral rights covering approximately 1,120 acres in Laramie County, Wyoming; the Keystone project that consists of 601 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 20 square miles in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project, which consists of 77 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,710 acres in Lemhi County, Idaho.

Featured Stories

