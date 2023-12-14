U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 54.3% from the November 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
U.S. Gold Stock Performance
USAU stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.68. 38,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,885. U.S. Gold has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $7.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day moving average of $3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.22.
U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Gold will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Gold
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on U.S. Gold from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st.
View Our Latest Research Report on U.S. Gold
U.S. Gold Company Profile
U.S. Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the CK Gold project, which consists of various mining leases and other mineral rights covering approximately 1,120 acres in Laramie County, Wyoming; the Keystone project that consists of 601 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 20 square miles in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project, which consists of 77 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,710 acres in Lemhi County, Idaho.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than U.S. Gold
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- 3 home improvement stocks to renovate your portfolio
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- What is consumer discretionary?
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Jabil, Inc. manufactures value for shareholders
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.