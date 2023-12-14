Ultra 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.16 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. Ultra has a market capitalization of $101.72 million and approximately $3.16 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ultra has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar. One Ultra token can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000668 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,974.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $236.36 or 0.00550031 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.79 or 0.00115870 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00022321 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00026535 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000312 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ultra

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,278,328 tokens. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, "Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 354,278,327.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.30767776 USD and is up 15.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $6,985,757.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/."

