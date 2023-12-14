United States Steel (NYSE:X) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.20-0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.22.

United States Steel Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:X traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.86. The company had a trading volume of 7,582,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,270,374. United States Steel has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $39.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 2.04.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 6.30%. As a group, research analysts expect that United States Steel will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is presently 4.40%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on X. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on United States Steel from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on United States Steel from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on United States Steel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United States Steel presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United States Steel news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 4,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $160,380.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,944. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,218,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 4,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $160,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,968 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Steel

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of X. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 71.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in United States Steel in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

