UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 24.850-25.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 24.950. The company issued revenue guidance of -. UnitedHealth Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 27.500-28.000 EPS.

UNH traded down $14.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $534.35. The company had a trading volume of 951,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,259,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $494.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $554.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $536.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $505.99.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 24.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.64%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNH. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $596.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $540.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $578.05.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,173.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,094 shares of company stock worth $104,507,072 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNH. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 22.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 159,883 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $81,533,000 after purchasing an additional 29,211 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 12,862 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $565,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $4,066,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,276 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

