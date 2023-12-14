Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Short Interest Update

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 560,100 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the November 15th total of 726,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 371,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:UVE traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.21. 252,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,766. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.57 and its 200-day moving average is $14.87. The company has a market capitalization of $473.17 million, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Universal Insurance has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $20.15.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $360.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.48 million. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 21.95%. Equities analysts forecast that Universal Insurance will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is 27.35%.

In other news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $322,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,285,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,736,582.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVE. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 3.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 2.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 4.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 4.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UVE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Universal Insurance in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Universal Insurance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Universal Insurance from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

