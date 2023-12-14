US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 78.0% from the November 15th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 3.22% of US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.11. 69,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,065. US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF has a 52 week low of $41.43 and a 52 week high of $47.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.02.

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Announces Dividend

About US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.147 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

The US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (UTEN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 10-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 10-year tenor on the yield curve.

