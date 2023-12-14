US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTHY) Short Interest Update

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 48.8% from the November 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.55. 2,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,307. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.40. US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $39.96 and a 1 year high of $52.15.

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.1569 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF Company Profile

The US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (UTHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 30-year US Treasury bond. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 30-year tenor on the yield curve.

