Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.057 per share on Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th.

Utz Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 36.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Utz Brands to earn $0.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.1%.

Utz Brands Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE UTZ opened at $14.65 on Thursday. Utz Brands has a 1 year low of $11.17 and a 1 year high of $19.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.76, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Utz Brands ( NYSE:UTZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $371.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.80 million. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Utz Brands will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UTZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Utz Brands from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Utz Brands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Utz Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.10.

View Our Latest Research Report on Utz Brands

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Utz Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Utz Brands by 32.8% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 103,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 25,632 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 19.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 5,513 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 57.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 373,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after buying an additional 135,537 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 5.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 174,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 9,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 1.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,437,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,030,000 after buying an additional 99,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, veggies, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGI Fridays, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

