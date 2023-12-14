Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) Short Interest Update

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 54.7% from the November 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Valneva Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VALN traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.93. 8,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,234. The company has a market cap of $759.20 million, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.47. Valneva has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $17.05.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $41.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.63 million. Valneva had a negative return on equity of 57.90% and a negative net margin of 51.19%. As a group, analysts forecast that Valneva will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Valneva in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Valneva in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Institutional Trading of Valneva

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Valneva by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Valneva during the 1st quarter worth $858,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.98% of the company’s stock.

About Valneva

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

Further Reading

