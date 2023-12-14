Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 8,410 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 167% from the previous session’s volume of 3,146 shares.The stock last traded at $56.10 and had previously closed at $45.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Value Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Get Value Line alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Value Line

Value Line Stock Up 8.0 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.18. The company has a market cap of $458.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.66.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 46.77% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $9.74 million for the quarter.

Value Line Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Value Line

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VALU. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Value Line by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Value Line by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Value Line by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Value Line by 11,415.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Value Line by 165.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. 6.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Value Line Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Value Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.