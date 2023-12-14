VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) Trading 0.8% Higher

VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.64 and last traded at $11.58. 157,195 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 147,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.49.

VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF Trading Up 3.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $223.82 million, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. grew its stake in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 21.4% in the first quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 35.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, Rebalance LLC grew its stake in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 35,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period.

About VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF

The VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Mortgage REITs index, a market-cap-weighted index of mortgage REITs. MORT was launched on Aug 16, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

