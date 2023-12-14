Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $309.27

Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $309.27 and last traded at $308.63, with a volume of 97635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $307.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $286.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.64. The company has a market capitalization of $100.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,164,000 after acquiring an additional 21,755,906 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $918,324,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 878.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,833,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,259,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,790,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,856 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

