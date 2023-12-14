Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 54.9% in the second quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,338,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $306.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,943. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $207.94 and a 12-month high of $309.27. The company has a market capitalization of $100.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $286.30 and a 200-day moving average of $282.64.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

