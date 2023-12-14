Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Hits New 12-Month High at $112.02

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $112.02 and last traded at $112.00, with a volume of 175674 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $110.59.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $51.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.97 and its 200-day moving average is $105.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,808,000 after acquiring an additional 12,223 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,847,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

