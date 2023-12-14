Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises 1.3% of Kwmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $10,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 160.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $479.24. The company had a trading volume of 246,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,188. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $310.00 and a 12-month high of $483.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $439.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $435.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

