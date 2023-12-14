Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Acquired by Members Trust Co

Members Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,944,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,966 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Members Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Members Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $147,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,621,000. Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $217,000. Bay Rivers Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $2,538,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 890,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,346,000 after acquiring an additional 27,367 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.05. 2,120,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,114,692. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.50. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.78 and a one year high of $81.66.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.2613 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

