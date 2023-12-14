Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Sets New 12-Month High at $72.55

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $72.55 and last traded at $72.39, with a volume of 108602 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.51.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Up 1.1 %
The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.23.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.388 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
