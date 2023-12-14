Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Sets New 12-Month High at $72.55

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $72.55 and last traded at $72.39, with a volume of 108602 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.51.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.23.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.388 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 215,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,387,000 after buying an additional 7,820 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 23.4% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 332,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,992,000 after acquiring an additional 62,942 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 3.8% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 89,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 3.7% in the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the second quarter valued at about $3,965,000.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

