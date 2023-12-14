Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $269.87

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $269.87 and last traded at $269.48, with a volume of 20353 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $268.54.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

