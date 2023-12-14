VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock Position Reduced by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd lessened its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,296,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 174,130 shares during the quarter. VeriSign makes up about 3.4% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 5.14% of VeriSign worth $1,072,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 2,628.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total transaction of $1,044,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,907,687.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total value of $1,044,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,907,687.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.54, for a total transaction of $133,965.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,144,548.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,565 shares of company stock valued at $4,758,100 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

View Our Latest Research Report on VRSN

VeriSign Price Performance

Shares of VRSN stock traded down $5.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $214.32. 123,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,268. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.81. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.44 and a 1-year high of $229.72. The firm has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 0.92.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.38% and a negative return on equity of 45.68%. The company had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.