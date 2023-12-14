Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.49 and last traded at $7.49. Approximately 21,895 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 34,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.46.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Trading Up 1.3 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.40.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.52%.
About Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.
